“The Wedding Party 2”: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Carries Their Twin Babies (Photos)
Adesua Etomi has finally given birth to her twin, well her charater Dunni in the movie “The Wedding Party” did. You can see more lovely pics on link below.
This is how they acted that they are married and it came true, now they had twins in the movie, should we be expectant?
The post “The Wedding Party 2”: Banky W And Adesua Etomi Carries Their Twin Babies (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!