Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“The Wedding Party 2” Kemi Adetiba isn’t returning for sequel, Niyi Akinmolayan revealed as new director – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

"The Wedding Party 2" Kemi Adetiba isn't returning for sequel, Niyi Akinmolayan revealed as new director
Pulse Nigeria
Kemi Adetiba isn't returning for "The Wedding Party 2" as Niyi Akinmolayan has been revealed as director of the upcoming sequel. Published: 12:09 , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Niyi Akinmolayan is directing "The Wedding
The Film Blog: So Kemi Adetiba isn't returning to the “Wedding Party” sequelYNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.