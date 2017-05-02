“The Wedding Party 2” Kemi Adetiba isn’t returning for sequel, Niyi Akinmolayan revealed as new director – Pulse Nigeria
|
YNaija
|
"The Wedding Party 2" Kemi Adetiba isn't returning for sequel, Niyi Akinmolayan revealed as new director
Pulse Nigeria
Kemi Adetiba isn't returning for "The Wedding Party 2" as Niyi Akinmolayan has been revealed as director of the upcoming sequel. Published: 12:09 , Refreshed: 5 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail · Niyi Akinmolayan is directing "The Wedding …
The Film Blog: So Kemi Adetiba isn't returning to the “Wedding Party” sequel
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!