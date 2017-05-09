“The Wedding Party 2” Patience Ozokwor joins cast of sequel – Pulse Nigeria
"The Wedding Party 2" Patience Ozokwor joins cast of sequel
Pulse Nigeria
The actress was spotted on set of the movie alongside Sola Sobowale, Ali Baba, Enyinna Nwigwe and Niyi Akinmolayan. play Sola Sobowale, Patience Ozokwor and Niyi Akinmolayan (Instagram ). Ozokwor joins cast from the prequel – Sola Sobowale, …
Patience Ozokwor joins The Wedding Party 2
