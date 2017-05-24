The Weeknd drops $18 million on posh California home

The Weeknd splashed $18 million on a lovely home just down the road from Drake’s pad located in the posh Californian enclave of Hidden Hills. The lavish home boasts 13,391 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 11 baths, a resort style saltwater pool, wine cellar, 8-stall barn, 1,200 square foot guest house, and five-car parking garage. Not …

