Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The young officers who started the Nigerian-Biafra war were naive – Obasanjo – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

The young officers who started the Nigerian-Biafra war were naive – Obasanjo
NAIJ.COM
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the officers who started the 1967 Nigerian-Biafra civil war were all naive. Speaking at the maiden edition of the "Memory and Nation Building, Biafra: 50 Years After", the former president said the young …
Obasanjo: We should beg those agitating for Biafra that there is enough cake to shareTheCable
Obasanjo wants Nigerian Government to dialogue with Biafra agitatorsTV360
Just In: Osinbajo, Obasanjo attend conference on BiafraNAIJA NEWS

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.