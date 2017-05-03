There is light at the end of the tunnel, Osinbajo assures Nigerians- – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
There is light at the end of the tunnel, Osinbajo assures Nigerians-
Vanguard
Speech delivered by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON At The Platform, a programme organised by The Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos On May 1, 2017. PROTOCOL First, let me say how very honored I am to be here again at “The Platform,” this …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!