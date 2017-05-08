There May Be No Alternative to Merkel, After All – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
There May Be No Alternative to Merkel, After All
Bloomberg
Though roller-coaster elections have recently become the norm in established democracies (witness France's whirlwind campaign that ended last night), Germany appears determined to be an exception. As her party clinched yet another key regional election …
Merkel's conservatives aim for state-level tie-up with FDP, Greens
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!