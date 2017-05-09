There should be limits to our skepticism!

By Steve Aborishade I was shocked during my docu-film project in the northeast, where I discovered that besides the Chibok girls, thousands of girls, women and ladies were abducted by Boko Haram. I met and interacted with some abductees, whom, at different times and locations, made revelations that were coherent with one another. Boko Haram NEVER rapes or marries any abducted female–save for those who willingly marries members of the group.

