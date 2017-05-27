There Will Never Be Coup in Nigeria – Shettima

Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has asked Nigerians to disregard the rumours of a coup, stating that there would be no military putsch in the country.

Shettima stated this on Friday in Abuja after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Profoturo Foundation, the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

Shettima said, “The democratic process is here to stay, believe me. All these rumours of coup is a thing of the past because I think there will never be a coup in this country, never again.

“We cannot backslide into primitivity when others are going to the moon, we are talking about a military coup. Military coup my foot.”

Speaking on the MoU, the governor said it would rekindle the hope of millions of northern youths who were walking the streets without focus.

“This MoU will go along way in rekindling hope for better tomorrow in the millions of youths in Northern Nigeria who are aimlessly walking the streets without any focus, 14 million of them was the last count,” Shetimma stated.

The MoU will enable Profoturo, a global charity organisation based in Madrid, to provide free and quality primary education, values and life skills to vulnerable children in Northern Nigeria using new and affordable technologies.

The governor noted that the MoU would foster inter-communal and inter-faith dialogue and understanding.

He said, “I say it is a welcome development from all perspectives, from the perspective of inter-communal harmony and coexistence among the diverse people of Northern Nigeria from the perspective of uplifting our society to a better place. Education is absolutely fundamental to repositioning Nigeria.”

