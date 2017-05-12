US complains to China about North Korea’s attendance at Silk Road summit – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
US complains to China about North Korea's attendance at Silk Road summit
Two sources with knowledge of the situation said the US embassy in Beijing submitted a diplomatic note to China's foreign ministry. FILE: The Chinese flag. Picture: freeimages.com. China · United States · North Korea · Silk Road Summit. Email; Print …
