There’s “No Help” in Episode 13 of Professor Johnbull | Watch – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
There's "No Help" in Episode 13 of Professor Johnbull | Watch
BellaNaija
Another day, another episode of hit TV series “Professor Johnbull”. In episode 13 of the show, viewers will see the kindest side of Professor Johnbull; the street sense of Churchill (Jnr. Pope Odonwodo), the business sagacity of Olaniyi (Yomi Fash …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!