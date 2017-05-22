There’s something fantastically special about Lagos

The thing I have for Lagos is not straightforward. In the last decade, I’ve not made up to three trips thereto, or 10 overall. So, I may not qualify as a typical Lagos fan. But, in some sense, I am. In fact, I might even be a better fan than the frequent visitor or resident; after all, in my 24-year journalism career my best fans are people I’ve not met. I’m like that with Lagos. I’m a virtual Lagosian.

I just love the city’s potpourrish allure. Only Lagos so mingles notoriety and excellence to produce such fine locomotion of, metaphorically speaking, beauty and the beast. Lagos is the land of the ghettos that you cannot ghettoise since it is also famous for the high life. If Ajegunle, Oshodi, Maroko make you to look askance at Lagos, the ‘Area City’ will retort with Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Banana Island and sundry highbrow neighbourhoods emerging literally out of thin air.

Lagos is Nigeria in miniature: cosmopolitan, heterogeneous, and, most importantly, her agony column and agony aunt. Where Nigeria never listens to complainants, Lagos steps in to do that and more. Lagos supplies their needs according to its riches in survival of the fittest. Lagos is Nigeria’s alter ego; it depicts her the way no other subset does. In fact, Lagos is the de facto Nigeria. A tourist who sees it has seen her.

Lagos may no longer be the national capital but it has and is something Abuja hasn’t and isn’t. Lagos is Abuja’s source or strength-feed. Aso Rock tenants know this hidden truth, which explains why almost always a general election sees a certain maniacal desperation or scramble for Lagos. Again, whereas Abuja houses only the rich, Lagos is home to all!

Chased by Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Delta, Anambra, Kano and a few other States in that prestigious league, Lagos works to win for keeps the bragging rights as that one Nigerian city/state at the acme or which needs no Nigeria to survive. When the fiscal accruals of Tinubu’s Lagos entered voicemail under Obasanjo’s Nigeria, the former remained as arrogantly unperturbed as its typical Area Boy threatened by violence. Like Nigeria, like Lagos: unflappable. Nobody (not even Nigeria) can shake Lagos.

However, Lagos can shake Nigeria. Check out its groundbreaking, iconic, and talismanic leaders. There must be something fantastically-special about Lagos that, unlike the country and most parts thereof with their unmentionable leaders, it has been hyper-fortunate with those at the helm. Lagos has always been in good hands: Mobolaji Johnson, Adekunle Lawal, Ndubuisi Kanu, Ebitu Ukiwe, Lateef Jakande, Gbolahan Mudasiru, Mike Akhigbe, Raji Rasaki, Michael Otedola, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Buba Marwa, Bola Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola. Beautiful names, wonderful performers; Lagos selected them well.

Lagos leads Nigeria in many ramifications. There’s recession in Nigeria, but not in Lagos. Also, its former governor’s experience as Minister teaches Nigerians that no immediate-past governor of any of the survivalist states should accept to be Minister. Well, except such a one didn’t perform. The way Nigeria is structured with the President (like State Governors and Local Government Chairmen) being all and all, a former high-performing lord of the manor of any of these states who accepts ministerial appointment risks a tenure of untold frustration, and eternal regret thereafter. Nigeria demystifies geniuses!

Not so my Lagos, the land of opportunities and platforms. Remind me again, who was Akinwunmi Ambode before his Alausa tenancy? Accomplished financial consultant, right? Right, but now Lagos has transformed him into a global icon; a seven-star leader; a 21st century governor. There is something fantastically-special about Lagos. See the governor it produces, and how it makes them into leadership brands. Akinwunmi Ambode-plus will be an unbeatable combination, a star-studded governorship.

Ambode combines a little of his predecessors, especially Marwa, Tinubu and Fashola. He embodies the fine traits of those before him and stylishly ups his game with a unique personalised western touch. Ambode does as if he’s not doing. He leads on the road. Lagosians see and feel him. That activates a certain ultra-connect between Alausa and the masses, birthing an increasing state-wide support that can embolden any governor not only to hit the sky flying but also to invade even federal no-fly zones!

All of us who love Lagos but who hardly come around appreciate Gov. Ambode for the way he loves his people; for the courage he evinces 24/7; and for taking charge always. That decision on FRSC (who by the way do an excellent job for our country) and especially VIO is a masterstroke. It is my hope that Ambodeism would be a national wake-up call vis-a-vis our leadership, time and manpower frivolities. Lagos Eko Oni Baje. God bless Nigeria!

When not to use the Abuja-Lokoja motorway

It is taking forever to complete the Abuja-Lokoja dual-carriageway. But that’s not the main worry. Wait until you’ve plied the road at night!

While the part that empties into the Kogi State capital is dark, the Gwagwalada-Kwali-Abaji end is chaotic. Although the segment has been delivered, motorists and cyclists lawlessly drive one-way, especially at night.

The authorities must urgently arrest the rampant cases of armed robbery, accidents and lawlessness on this road.

I don’t need to understand French

Monsieur Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frederic Macron is France’s new president. As a Nigerian, I don’t need to understand French to deduce that the 39-year-old’s epochal election and the alacrity he brought to office from within 24 hours is one narrative that mocks my country as a kindergarten republic.

If we forget how long chief executives across our three tiers always take to construct their cabinets, we cannot but remember their other Neanderthal approaches to governance: coordinator of government, a synonym for acting president; the puerile hoopla over who signs a budget or swears in Ministers.

Comparing and contrasting recent Franco-Nigerian governmental happenings can depress all-Africa for which our country is a model. At the rate we are going, it would take a miracle for this so-called giant to catch up with the snail!

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

