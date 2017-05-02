Theresa May warns Jean-Claude Juncker she will be a ‘bloody difficult woman’ in Brexit negotiations – Telegraph.co.uk
|


Theresa May warns Jean-Claude Juncker she will be a 'bloody difficult woman' in Brexit negotiations

Theresa May has warned Jean-Claude Juncker that she will prove to be a "bloody difficult woman" during Brexit negotiations after he accused her of being "deluded". The Prime Minister said that the process will be tough as she said that voters have to …
