Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

These Are The Spirits Tormenting Nigeria – Igbo Cultural Leader Reveals

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

An Igbo cultural leader, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has revealed that Nigeria is plagued with the spirits of fallen heroes who have not been given befitting burial and thus have chosen to torment the nation. Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, the founder of Ogilisi Foundation while speaking on Monday in Awka revealed that most of Nigeria’s problems were…

The post These Are The Spirits Tormenting Nigeria – Igbo Cultural Leader Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.