These liquid-metal headphones are molded to perfectly fit your ear canal
HelloEar launched the world’s first liquid metal custom in-ear monitors, with two models that are made using a special process that was first pioneered for manufacturing high-end jewelry.
The post These liquid-metal headphones are molded to perfectly fit your ear canal appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!