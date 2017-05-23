Pages Navigation Menu

‘They Are Losers’, Trump Condemns Perpetrators of Manchester Concert Bombing

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

President Donald Trump said Monday’s deadly explosion in Manchester, England was the work of “evil losers.”

“I won’t call them monsters, because they would like that term… they’re losers, just remember that,” he said Tuesday during a press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Trump met with Abbas in Bethlehem after meeting with Israeli leaders in Jerusalem on Monday.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said.

The blast at a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande killed at least 22 people and wounded over 50, according to U.K. police. Police said the incident is “being treated as a terrorist incident.”

US First Lady Melania Trump also expressed sympathies for those affected by the attack.

 

 

