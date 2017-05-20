Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

They learnt nothing and forgot nothing by Femi Adesina – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

They learnt nothing and forgot nothing by Femi Adesina
NAIJ.COM
Editor's note: President Muhammadu Buhari's medical vacation is a major topic of discussion in Nigeria and beyond. The president's absence has brought to fore the ability of his vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. Many have hailed Osinbajo for his …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.