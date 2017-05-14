Pundits say these Chelsea stars are the only Premier League players in world’s top 10 – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Pundits say these Chelsea stars are the only Premier League players in world's top 10
Express.co.uk
CHELSEA stars N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard are the only two Premier League stars in the world's top 10 players. By Lewis Winter. PUBLISHED: 15:36, Sun, May 14, 2017 | UPDATED: 15:40, Sun, May 14, 2017 …
Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard swap planned – Morata, Varane to Chelsea
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!