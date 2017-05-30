Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Things that would shape the 2019 race – Daily Trust

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Things that would shape the 2019 race
Daily Trust
By Hamza Idris | Publish Date: May 30 2017 2:00AMINEC has already fixed dates for the 2019 general and presidential elections. They are less than two years away, so the scheming is already underway. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0
Oyegun to Nigerian: let's pray never to have a PDP govt againThe Nation Newspaper
PMB Has Delivered On Promises In Two Years – Ekiti APCLeadership Newspapers
Nothing to celebrate under Buhari in two years – OguntuaseDaily Post Nigeria

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.