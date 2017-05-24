Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Third ANC councillor shot and killed in KZN – Independent Online

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Third ANC councillor shot and killed in KZN
Independent Online
Gigwini – Political killings continue unabated in KwaZulu-Natal after another African National Congress (ANC) councillor was shot and killed at his home in Gigwini. Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Wednesday that Mduduzi Wiseman Shibase, …
ANC councillor shot dead in southern KZN a month after speaker's murderTimes LIVE
ANC councillor gunned down in KwaZulu-NatalSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
ANC councillor gunned down in KZNEast Coast Radio

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.