This 52yr-Old South African Virgin Woman, Thembisile Ntaka Says She Has Never Kissed In Her Life (Photo)

At a social cohesion dialogue about virginity, organized by eThekwini Municipality at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday night, a 52-year-old South African Woman , Thembisile Ntaka boldly said she is a proud virgin and hasn’t kissed any one all her life.

Here’s what she said;

“ Even at my age, I still go to Umkhosi woMhlanga.

“ I began this journey when I was 14 years old . I get a lot of people criticising me for being a virgin and not having children . Some even tell me I will die a lonely woman. But that does not make me want to change my life.”

Thembisile said she has never slept with a man or even kissed one . She also said she is one of the most respected women in Botha’ s Hill .

“ I ’m the lastborn at home . My eight siblings got married and left me with my brother’s two children.

She said when she was young she heard her brothers’ friends saying bad things about the girls they’d had sex with .

“ I decided then I didn ’t want to be one of those girls ,” she said.

She said each time there is virginity testing in her area, she is always the first one in line.

“ I don’t care if I die without children or a husband . I’m happy with my life and so is my family.”

During the conference , where virgins and virginity testers discussed the importance of purity, one of the ‘testers’ Zanele Shezi- Sishi said it’s important for women to look after themselves .

“ Staying a virgin helps to avoid infections and disease”, head of recreation at eThekwini Municipality , Thembinkosi Ngcobo , said they chose the topic because too many girls fall pregnant at an early age.

The post This 52yr-Old South African Virgin Woman, Thembisile Ntaka Says She Has Never Kissed In Her Life (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

