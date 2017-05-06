This artist gives broken records new life through stunning vinyl portraits
Greg Frederick is a Brooklyn-based artist who hand breaks vinyl records into pieces, and then arranges them into stunning portraits of iconic figures. Digital Trends went to his Brooklyn studio to check out how he gets it done.
