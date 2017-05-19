This Bentley Made For Falconry Enthusiasts Is Completely Over The Top

From the outside, it really does look like another SUV – but it’s what happens on the inside that makes this Bentley have the “ultimate in-car falconry kit”.

Bentley oozes luxury with everything they produce, this time turning their sights to those who happen to own a bird of prey and want to take them along for a more accommodating ride.

Indeed.

With two special corks made just for the bird, there’s also an “intricate wood inlay in the shape of a falcon on the roof” just for that extra touch.

But that’s not all. From TIME:

The car comes set with a “removable transportation perch and tether” for the raptor, and a stowage tray with compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, your all-important binoculars, bird-hoods, and gauntlets. (Those items are available with purchase ad add-ons.)

There’s even a “refreshment case” with metal flasks, cups, and face cloths, because falconry is an intensive sport that might require a respite from the exertion.





How’s that for a passenger? Pretty slick.

Of course, the falcon-centric vehicle isn’t cheap, retailing from $230 000 and up.

Here’s the beauty in action:

If that just happens to be a little out of your price range – and you are yet to call a bird of prey a pet – MINI’s new Countryman – roof tent included – could be the ideal substitute if you’re on the hunt for a bit of luxurious adventure.

And you know we will hook you up with a discount. Just email editor@2oceansvibe.com.

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

