This Birkin Bag Just Sold for $380000 at Auction – TIME

Posted on May 31, 2017


This Birkin Bag Just Sold for $380000 at Auction
Following 15 minutes of intense bidding, the 2014 Hermès' Himalaya Birkin bag sold for $380,000 at an auction at Christie's Hong Kong outpost — beating out the previous record of $300,000 also held by Hermès. The luxury handbag features matte white …
