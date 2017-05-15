This Chicago Woman is using her Personal Experience to Help Mothers with Special Needs Kids

Keesha Hall, a 42-year old Chicago-based mother is on a quest to assist mothers in learning how to help their kids with developmental problems. Keesha, who herself lived in denial for about 7 years after her fourth child was born, later became determined to learn how to become a champion for her son. In an […]

The post This Chicago Woman is using her Personal Experience to Help Mothers with Special Needs Kids appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

