This Interview With Elon Musk Back In 1999, Just After Buying A $1 Million Sports Car, Has Resurfaced [Video]

Let’s take a trip back to 1999.

It was the year Lance Armstrong won his first Tour de France, and the terrifying Columbine High School massacre occurred.

The movies American Beauty and Sixth Sense found themselves on the big screen, and at the end of the year everyone held hands preparing for the end of the world when the clock struck midnight.

It was also the year that a certain Elon Musk featured in a documentary about young millionaires.

Recently a clip taken from the doccie has resurfaced and, although only three minutes long, shows another, balder side to Musk.

In February of that year, Musk received a $22 million payout when Zip2, a web software company which acted as an Internet “city guide” for the newspaper publishing industry, was sold.

And what did he spend his money on? Among other things, a rare McLaren F1 for $ 1 million:

[Fun fact: Elon later crashed the McLaren while out on a joy ride with Pieter Thiel and had no insurance.]

Billed as a “multi-millionaire entrep” in the doccie, Musk also spoke of his wish to one day feature on the cover of Rolling Stone.

Lovely to know dreams do come true:

Another eerie moment comes from his now ex-wife, Justine Wilson, when she sarcastically described the F1 as “the perfect car for The Silicon Valley”.

Of course, given the couple’s history, it’s kind of strange that her biggest fear about the money and success was “…that we become brats, that we lose a sense of appreciation and perspective”.

Nothing like a little Wednesday throwback to give life and success a little perspective.

[source:techly]

