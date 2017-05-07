Pages Navigation Menu

“This is a pleasant 2nd anniversary gift to the people of Nigeria” – President Buhari Meets Released Chibok Girls | Photos

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday met with the recently released Chibok Schoolgirls who were abducted from their dormitories in April 2014. The girls, who regained their freedom on Saturday from Boko Haram captivity, were released to international negotiators who have been working in collaboration with the Federal government for their safe return since their kidnap. […]

