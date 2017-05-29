Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This is an Administration that Delivers on its Campaign Promises – Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has fulfilled its campaign promises to Nigerians despite dwindling revenue. Mohammed made the pronouncement at the presentation of National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP) Report Card event to mark the 2nd Anniversary of President Buhari’s administration in Abuja. The theme […]

The post This is an Administration that Delivers on its Campaign Promises – Lai Mohammed appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.