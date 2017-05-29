This is an Administration that Delivers on its Campaign Promises – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has fulfilled its campaign promises to Nigerians despite dwindling revenue. Mohammed made the pronouncement at the presentation of National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP) Report Card event to mark the 2nd Anniversary of President Buhari’s administration in Abuja. The theme […]

