This Is The Continuation Of The Chibok Fraud, No Girls Are Missing, Chibok Is A Scam – Asari Dokubo

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Salvation Force, NDPSF,   and one of the arrowheads in the struggle to redress perceived injustice in the Niger Delta, Asari Dokubo has reacted to the recent release of 62 missing chibok girls by Boko Haram.

In His Words..

Simple logic will tell you that this is the continuation of the Chibok fraud….The government of Buhari claim to be killing Boko Haramites while they are throwing away their most prized trophies.
Pass the message…. No girls are missing…. Chibok is a scam.

