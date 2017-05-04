This Is What Happens When Normal People Try The Victoria’s Secret Model Diet [Video]

It seems that to be a successful supermodel, not only do you have to have legs like a giraffe, but the ability to stay away from consuming food.

YouTubers Michelle Khare and Candace Lowry teamed up to attempt to see what it would be like to take on two versions of the Victoria’s Secret diet – one which the models do all the time, and the other which models take on nine days before hitting the runway.

From The Daily Mail, here’s how it went down:

For the first day, the ladies stuck a more ‘regular’ day of eating, starting off with oatmeal, egg whites, orange slices and yogurt. Later on for Candace, she finished the day with a ‘boring’ dinner of broccoli, quinoa and what looks to be chicken breast. By the second day, Michelle was already complaining of feeling ‘very tired’ after a day of training, and by the third day, she was struggling against a terrible mood brought on by starving herself on the liquid diet.

The two documented their efforts in the video below, which proves entertaining – they are YouTubers after all – and is enough to keep anyone away from attempting the diet:

Of course, at the end of the experiment, the girls realised that the warnings provided regarding the diet being dangerous, not sustainable and in no way a healthy way to lose weight were all true and, as Michelle said:

…no one as a regular person would go through this and these models are supposed to represent the people buying the clothes.

Totally.

Of course there are a whole lot of healthier ways to lose weight, and if you need help with your first step in the right direction, Body Renewal’s professionals will gladly assist you, taking your individual requirements into account.

After all, looking after your body is way more important than just looking good.

