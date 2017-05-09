This is why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is only wearing Nigerian brands – CNN
|
CNN
|
This is why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is only wearing Nigerian brands
CNN
(CNN) Acclaimed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has launched a "Wear Nigerian" campaign, for which she'll wear mostly Nigerian brands for her public appearances in a bid to support local designers. Her outfits will be documented on a newly …
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is Wearing Nigerian Labels For An Important Reason
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!