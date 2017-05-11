Pages Navigation Menu

This man is being hunted for posing naked on top of dead shark (Photo)

Posted on May 11, 2017

A bizarre hunt has been launched to identify a man pictured smiling as he mounted on a dead shark while naked.

Animal welfare campaigners have branded the picture “disrespectful” to the shark and said the man should be quizzed over his “humiliating” behaviour.

The disturbing image shows the man grinning as he lies on top of the creature and hugs it on what looks like a fishing boat.

The photograph was shared by wildlife presenter Anneka Svenska who tweeted:

