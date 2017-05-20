This Month Is Biafra Month – Asari Dokubo Declares

Asari Dokubo has declared that May 2017 is Biafra Month.

The former Warlord said via his official Facebook timeline.

Read Below..

THIS MONTH MAY IS BIAFRAN MONTH. This month is Biafra month.

I have started my tributes to the most resilient and uncelebrated Biafrans.

Today I will celebrate three distinguished Biafra gentlemen who rejected the Rivers and South Eastern(later renamed Cross River) states dangled as

bait to them on 27 May 1967 and chose Biafra. 1.Matthew Tawo Mbu from Ogoja was Biafra foreign minister from start to finish. 2.Capt Willy Murray-Bruce was the second in command of the Biafra Air Force.This Ijaw man fought to the last breath to

defend his country. 3.Ambassador Ignatius Kogbara was Biafra envoy to London.

This incredible Ogoni man saw the future but unfortunately his kinsman Ken Saro-Wiwa did not believe him.He was the very last Biafran to surrender.

Nigeria will never be able to successfully rewrite the history of this 3 wise men.

Next time, I will celebrate the father of Biafra; Biafra provincial administrator of Yenagoa; Mr Frank Opigo.

He gave the country its name!

The post This Month Is Biafra Month – Asari Dokubo Declares appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

