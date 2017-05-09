This couple tied the knot at Mt. Everest base camp and the photographs are surreal! – Times of India
This couple tied the knot at Mt. Everest base camp and the photographs are surreal!
This couple took the concept of destination wedding to the next level. Instead of opting for an exotic farmhouse, sunny beach or an exquisite international destination, James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder exchanged the vows at the Mount Everest base camp.
