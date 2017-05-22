This Picture Of Trump Touching A Glowing Orb Is Getting Out Of Hand

Look how pleased the Donald looks – it’s almost like he thinks he’s grabbing a pussy or something.

So Trump’s first overseas trip is underway, which means social media gets to ridicule his behaviour on foreign soil now.

His first stop is Saudi Arabia, where he signed a $110 billion arms deal, but it was his orb-grabbing antics that have stolen the show.

Again, let’s see the moment:

You can’t let that pass without taking the piss. Twitter, do your thing:

I think the most entertaining moment of his visit to Saudi Arabia was the ‘dancing’ – this is George Bush level of awkwardness from Donny D:

You know what they say a man’s dancing skills correlating to his skills in other areas, right?

We’re here for you, Melania, get out while you still can…

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

