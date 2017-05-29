This ‘Professional Bridesmaid’ Gets Paid R25k A Shot

Since launching her business, Jen Glantz has helped 65 brides on their big day.

Behaving in every which way a bridesmaid is “supposed” to, Jen wakes up to 2AM phone calls regarding the change of wedding venues, gets on her hands and knees to sew up a fresh hole in the bride’s gown, and approaches the guest who wore white to request she either change or leave.

Most bridesmaids wouldn’t go that far, but Jen is being paid to do it all, reports The Telegraph:

‘I’m a mix of on-call therapist, virtual assistant, social director and peacekeeper,’ she says. ‘I do the bridesmaids’ dirty work – and I love it.’

Bridesmaids for Hire started three years ago. Jen, 28, was asked by two friends to be their bridesmaid within 48 hours of each other:

She had already been a bridesmaid four times that year. ‘I was shocked because I wasn’t even that close to these two friends,’ she says. ‘They asked me because they know I’m organised and I don’t get stressed easily.’

So Jen posted an ad on Craigslist, and by the end of the week had received thousands of queries.

In the beginning, packages ranged from $199 to $2 000 (R2 500 – R26 000), with the average bride paying $1 000 (R13 000).

But now things are a little different:

Today they start at $1 200 for a ‘virtual bridesmaid’, giving support before the big day. For $2 000 you can get pre-wedding help, hen-party planning and Jen walking down the aisle with you (the bride usually pays for Jen’s dress), and Jen is in constant demand. So much so that when she was made redundant from her job as a copywriter in October 2015, she had enough work to go full-time.

So just who are these women who hire Jen?

Jen insists that the brides do have people they could ask, but often their friends or relatives live far away, or are too busy with their careers and families to fully support them. One bride had lost her mother and needed someone to talk to. ‘It was great to be there for her,’ says Jen. Another bride had 12 bridesmaids and recruited Jen to make sure they all turned up at the right place and didn’t argue. ‘I’m there to look out for the bride and make sure that everyone has fun. I can diffuse the drama,’ she explains.

Everyone needs some honest help sometimes, and the wedding planner can’t always be as amazing as Jennifer Lopez.

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

