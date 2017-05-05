Pages Navigation Menu

This Segment On South Africa’s “First Open Weed Dispensary” Is Great [Video]

Posted on May 5, 2017

Leave it up to EWN to publish an overly dramatic segment on illegal marijuana activity in the country.

To be fair, it is still interesting, as well highly entertaining. 😜

At seven minutes in length, it focuses on Johannesburg-based couple Johan and Mirishin, who have been distributing medical marijuana for the last three years.

The short piece steps into their consultation room to see just how much of an impact the ‘erb has on existing medical conditions, and how it could change the future of the South African medical scene.

From the music to the tone of the narrator,this little insight into the underground world of medical marijuana in South Africa, a practice that has long been around yet kept a secret, is well worth a watch:

How’s that music in the beginning? It’s almost as if the growing room is a human slaughterhouse or something.

[source: ewn]

