This smart mannequin aims to improve pat-down procedures at airports

Airport security frisks can sometimes upset passengers, so the TSA is now using a smart mannequin to train officers on how to get the pat-down procedure exactly right while ensuring nothing’s missed

The post This smart mannequin aims to improve pat-down procedures at airports appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

