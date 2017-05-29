This Weekend’s Horrific Indy 500 Crash Will Leave You Shellshocked [Video]

We’re not yanking your chain here – this crash is outrageous.

Quite how anyone walks away from this alive is beyond me, and Scott Dixon must be counting his blessings after his car launched into the air during the Indianapolis 500 race.

Dixon, in typical Kiwi fashion, downplayed the whole thing with this from TIME:

“Just a little beaten up there. It was definitely a rough ride,” Dixon said. “I’m just bummed for the team, man. We had a great shot. We had gotten a little loose but they had dialed it in.” “Definitely a wild ride,” he added.

Head to 45 seconds in the video below and you’ll see why ‘wild ride’ doesn’t really do it justice. Hang around until the end and you also get Dixon’s view from behind the wheel:

Crikey. He walked away from that.

In case you care Takuma Sato became the first Japanese man to win the race, but I think Dixon may have stolen his thunder.

