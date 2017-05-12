Pages Navigation Menu

“This year I’m not dropping an album” – Olamide discusses His Music, #BBNaija’s Efe, His Family & More in New Interview | BN TV

YBNL Boss, Olamide recently paid a visit to the Soundcity 98.5 FM studios to discuss with Moet Abebe on The Takeover. The rapper disclosed that he would not be dropping an album this year. He explained that he did not intend to drop an album last year but eventually caved in to pressure from fans […]

