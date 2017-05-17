Thomas promises to transform AFN into a success story
An aspirant for the posion of President of the Athlecs Federaon of Nigeria (AFN), Olukayode Thomas, has promised to transform the federaon into a success story like the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which is on record as the only marathon that shot from incepon into one of the global elite marathons in less than two years.
Thomas, a former Sports Editor of The Guardian and Next on Sunday and currently the Director, Communicaons and Media Access Bank Lagos City Marathon said his experience as an athlecs journalist and four years as an athlecs administrator has given him great insight into the challenges of athlecs in Nigeria and the soluon, if he gets the mandate to lead the mother of all sports in Nigeria from June 13, 2017.
“It is easy to stand on the fence to pon5cate on the problems and challenges of athlecs; with over two decades’ experience as an athlecs reporter and serving a term on the board, I have be8er insight. Most do not know the problems and the way out while many of those campaigning are elecon merchants. Once they come on board, that is the end. You will never see them providing meaningful contribuons or a8ending meengs unless there is a major championship.
“Apart from the few months I took off to work as a volunteer for All Progressives Congress (APC) between 2014 and 2015, I was always around to understudy the administraon and management of athlecs which is why I have a well of knowledge and understanding about its challenges and the soluons’’.
Thomas also said working with Team Nilayo on the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has given him the experience in markeng,branding, sponsorship and communicaons to enable him turn AFN into one of the top twenty brands in Nigeria within two years and top ten before the end of his four-year tenure.
“When we started the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon in September 2015, it was an unknown brand. Bukola Olopade, Head of Team Nilayo, Yussuf Alli and I went around all the nook and crannies of Lagos looking for support and sponsorship.
“Lagos State Government and Access Bank keyed into the idea and in less than two years, an unknown product is now a global brand that the sponsors and everybody associated with the brand is proud of. It is now the biggest one day event in Africa, with the potenal to be the biggest in the world soon.’’
Thomas former head of Invesgaon Desk at Vintage Press, publisher of The Naon Newspapers, promised to use the praccal experience acquired while working with Team Nilayo on the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to turn AFN around within two years.
