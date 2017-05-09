Thomas Tuchel Wants To Continue As Borussia Dortmund Manager – Advisor

Thomas Tuchel’s advisor has revealed that the coach wants to remain at Borussia Dortmund as details of a fallout between the manager and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke continue to emerge in the German press.

However, his adviser, Olaf Meinking, say that Tuchel wants to at least see out his contract, which has another year to run: “Our goal is that Thomas stays at BVB and everything calms down.”

The situation at Dortmund escalated last Friday when CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Funke Media that there was a “disagreement” in the aftermath ofthe attack on the Dortmund bus before the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco.

Several newspapers reported a rift between Tuchel on one side, and the players and the club hierarchy on the other.

Bild reports that Turkey international Emre Mor was “humiliated” by assistant coach Rainer Schrey in a recent training session and forced to crawl on the pitch for several minutes. The paper added that Schrey will have to leave the club this summer.

But, speaking to Sport1, Tuchel agent Meinking insisted: “Thomas has and always been very honest and sincere with his statements. And I would like to overcome the so-called disagreement. It’s important for me that Thomas Tuchel will not take any more damage in this matter.”

The post Thomas Tuchel Wants To Continue As Borussia Dortmund Manager – Advisor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

