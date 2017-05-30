Pages Navigation Menu

Those clamouring for zoning very foolish, educated illiterates – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has described those clamouring for the zoning of the 2019 gubernatorial ticket in the state to Owerri zone as educated illiterates, uniformed and clanish. Okorocha said those calling for zoning did not have the capacity and that he had performed excellently because he was never a product of zoning. […]

