Thousands dump APC, APGA, Labour for PDP in Enugu

ThouSandS of party faithful from All Progressives Congress, APC; All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA; as well as Labour Party, LP, last Sunday denounced their political parties to embrace the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu West Senatorial Zone of Enugu State. The party faithful chose the zonal stakeholders of the party held at Awgu Local […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

