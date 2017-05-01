Thousands mark May Day in Turkey – Hurriyet Daily News
Thousands mark May Day in Turkey
Thousands of people have marked May 1 International Workers' Day in Turkey, with police detaining dozens of protesters during the events. The official demonstrations in Istanbul were held in the Bakırköy district after the authorities banned …
