UN defends migrant rescue groups, under fire in Italy – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
UN defends migrant rescue groups, under fire in Italy
Yahoo News
Geneva (AFP) – The UN refugee agency sprang to the defence Sunday of aid groups that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean, some of which have come under fire in Italy for alleged complicity with Libyan people smugglers. An Italian prosecutor said last …
514 migrants rescued from small boats in Mediterranean
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!