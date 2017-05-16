Thread To Report CBT Centres With Issues During JAMB UTME 2017

Here, you can Report JAMB CBT Centres that had issues during the conduct in the 2017 UTME.

We will be calling on JAMB officials and @JAMBHQ to visit this thread for easy identification of issues experienced nationwide.

READ ALSO: Haven’t Seen Your JAMB 2017 Result – Here’s What To Do

We believe that JAMB will already be aware of issues with any particular CBT centre, and will prepare to reschedule candidates accordingly.

Some of the major Centres that we are aware of are;

1. LAUTECH: Where students were rioting and prevented the conduct of exams there. JAMB has however rescheduled these candidates to UNILORIN.

2. GREENFIELD CBT CENTRE, RAILWAY COMPOUND,PORT HARCOURT: Where candidates did not seat for Monday May 15th JAMB examination due to the CBT internet failure. No known resolution from JAMB yet.

3. Westhills High School, 1 Pleasant Street Ojokoro Village Oriokuta Ikorodu, Lagos. Where candidates who wrote on 15th May had all the systems shut down barely over an hour after they started.

We hope this thread will bring to light, the ones with very little publicity, so that candidates can be certain that the result they obtained during the exam, is actually a test of their knowledge.

The essence of this also, is to properly equip such CBT centres, so that such lapses don’t occur during in future exams.

Some of the problems may have emanated from either the candidate, the CBT centre or JAMB itself. Either way, please be respectful in your reports. Do not be abusive to anyone, as you post your report.

Please note that your report should not be limited to SYSTEM Issues alone. You can also report Physical or Administrative issues too.

Please post your report as follows;

1. The State you took your UTME Exam.

2. The exact centre name & Address.

3. A detailed description of the issue faced.

If a user posts a report, feel free to provide a solution if you have any. Post it as a reply under the person’s report and discuss appropriately.

Speak out now. If you don’t post your report, JAMB will not know. Let’s help ourselves, for a better tomorrow.

The post Thread To Report CBT Centres With Issues During JAMB UTME 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

