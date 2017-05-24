Three cops killed, two others injured in Garissa attack – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Three cops killed, two others injured in Garissa attack
The Star, Kenya
Two police officers died while two others were injured following an attack in Garissa town, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. /THE STAR. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Three police officers including an inspector were on Wednesday killed …
Three police officers killed after vehicle hit by IED in Liboi
3 police killed in Liboi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!