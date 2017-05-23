Pages Navigation Menu

Three dead in clashes between police and ex-rebels in Ivory Coast – Reuters

Posted on May 23, 2017


Times LIVE

Three dead in clashes between police and ex-rebels in Ivory Coast
Reuters
ABIDJAN May 23 Three demobilised ex-rebel fighters were killed in Ivory Coast's second-biggest city, Bouake, on Tuesday as they clashed with police attempting to end their protest over bonus payments, a policeman and a spokesman for the former fighters …
