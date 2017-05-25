Three female suicide bombers killed in Borno village attack



The Police yesterday confirmed the killing of three suspected female suicide bombers after a failed attack along the Maiduguri-Damboa road.

The spokesman for the command, Mr. Victor Isuku, made the confirmation in a statement in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said, “Today at about 17: 55 hours, (5:55pm), three female suicide bombers, suspected to have been conveyed by motorcycle and dropped at a distance to Mamanti village in Molai area, were sighted and intercepted by vigilant security operatives.

“In the process, they hurriedly detonated explosives strapped to their bodies, killing themselves only,’’ Isuku said.

He said that a team from the Police Explosive Ordinance Department was promptly drafted to the scene to restore normalcy, adding that there was no civilian casualty.

The police had similarly confirmed the killing of three suspected suicide bombers after a foiled attack at the University of Maiduguri on May 19. Also on May 20, a suspected suicide bomber was killed after a failed attempt.

Suicide bombings by teenage girls is one of the major strategies of the Boko Haram sect. One of such girls who refused to detonate her explosives last week told journalists that she was drugged and charmed ‎and so had little control of her actions.

Her confession gave an insight into why many of the young girls carry out such attacks.

